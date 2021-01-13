Edmond J. "Ed" Bielarczyk

August 30, 1949 - January 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - Edmond (Ed) J. Bielarczyk, Jr. of Janesville passed away on January 7th at the Javon B Hospital of Rockford, IL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he was unable to be surrounded by loved ones, but the amazing hospital nursing team ensured he was not alone as he passed.
Ed was born in Chicago, IL on August 30th, 1949, to Edmund Bielarczyk Sr. and Delores Novak. He grew up near Wrigley Field in Chicago until the family moved to WI. Ed graduated from Wilmot Union High school in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving 4 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Following his time in the service, Ed returned home and enrolled at UW Parkside and met the love of his life Margaret (Maggie) Shaffer. They were married on August 23, 1974, in Racine WI. Ed graduated from UW Parkside with degrees in Political Science and Business Management. In 1976, Ed graduated with an MS in Public Administration from Indiana University at Bloomington. After graduation, they moved back to Wisconsin where he accepted a position at the WI Department of Administration as a Test Specialist. Ed became a Mediator and Arbitrator with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in 1980 and continued until he retired in 2005. Following retirement from the State of Wisconsin, he continued his work as an Arbitrator and consultant until his recent passing.
Ed's entertaining stories, quick wit, impressive listening skills, and kind heart left a lasting impression on everyone he met. For those who knew him, they could always count on him to bring a differing perspective to any conversation, and always stressed the importance of doing what was right over what was easy no matter the obstacles that lie ahead.
Ed was a die-hard Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs Fan and he instilled his Chicago team love within all three of his children. Although he lived in Wisconsin most of his life, and despite rivalries, he always used these games to bring his family and friends together. His love for those teams never wavered and he finally got to see his beloved Cubbies win the World Series in 2016, a moment his family will hold close to their hearts. Go Cubs Go!
Edmond is preceded in death by both his parents and brothers Raymond Smith and Gerald Bielarczyk. He is survived by his wife Maggie, sons Jamie and Matthew Bielarczyk, and daughter Andrea (Matt) Wittrup. Three sisters Adrienne (Ron) Bertrand, Dolly (Dale) Olsen, and Patty (Dan) Revoy. Two grandchildren Oliver and Eleanor Wittrup. Nieces and Nephews Diana, Susie and Ronnie Bertrand, Jessica (Ben) Dickerson, Amy Podskarbi, Chad Paul, Holly (Jim) Poulson, Ryan (Ashly) Revoy, April (Trent) Cox, and Brian Smith.
Memorial events are currently delayed at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life and burial will be scheduled later this year.
In lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, please send donations to the Disabled American Veterans, the Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired or Planned Parenthood.
Edmond's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the Javon B Hospital Stroke Center and numerous friends and family providing love and support during this difficult time.