July 19, 1927 - August 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Edith Pauline Bunton, age 92, of Janesville, WI passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Huntington Place Senior Living. Pauline was born on July 19, 1927 in Butler County, PA, the daughter of Roy and Ethel (Bush) Jones. She graduated from East Peoria High School. While working at Caterpillar in Peoria, IL, she met Hale Eugene Bunton. They were married in Peoria on August 17, 1946. They resided in Peoria after their marriage, and later moved to Washington, IL, where they raised their two sons, Douglas and Gary. Pauline was employed for many years as the school secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in Washington. She was an active member of the Washington United Methodist Church. In 1983, following retirement, they moved to Fairhope, AL. In 1990, they moved to Janesville, where Pauline was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Hale of Janesville; son, Gary (Donna) of Cary, IL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bunton of Janesville; grandsons: Zach, Joe (Jenny), Dave (Stephanie), Matt (Leah); and her eight great-grandchildren: Norah, Jack, Gwen, Ben, Grace, Sophia, Madeline and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas; who passed away October 1, 2015; her parents; four brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Susan Lockman will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Washington, IL.

