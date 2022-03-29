Janesville, WI - Edith "Marie" Potter, age 82, of Janesville, passed away at home with her family at her bedside on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio on March 31, 1939; one of five siblings: with two sisters and two twin brothers; and daughter of Clyde Seeshultz and Edith McClure. Marie was very proud of the fact that she found her twin brothers who were adopted at birth. She met Alden Potter in Idaho and were married on June 12, 1956, and shared 50 years together before his passing in 2016. After they were married, Alden and Marie moved to Janesville and eventually settled in Hanover, where they raised their family of six children. Marie worked for Accudyne making fuses for bombs for many years before her retirement. She loved to go to Bingo, Casino Trips, watching Lawrence Welk and her games shows, Golden Girls and listening to music, especially Elvis.
Marie is survived by her children: Jim (Deb) Potter of Janesville, Kellie (Ron) Kaderly of Smithville, MO, Terrie (Jeff) Zimmerman of Janesville, Jan Potter of the Marshall Islands, and Jay (JD) Potter of Riverside, MO; as well as 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alden Potter; her daughter, Jean Bisiorek; and siblings: Faye Fraser, Jeanne Wright, Dean Pritchard and Don Pritchard.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; followed by a private Celebration of her life at the Italian House Restaurant. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Potter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.