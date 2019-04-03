Edith C. Kitchen

July 24, 1930 - March 30, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Edith C. Kitchen, age 88, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, Green Bay, WI. She was born on July 24, 1930 in Hollendale, WI, the daughter of Karl and Edna V. (Jacobson) Bollerud. She married Leonard J. Kitchen on June 10, 1951. He passed away on November 28, 2001. Edith had been a nurses aide at Pleasant View Nursing Home of Monroe, WI, for many years, and had also been a member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead. She loved visiting and going out with family and friends, but most important to her were her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Lynn (Knut) Kitchen-Doderlein, of Oslo, Norway, Rebecca Heather (Becky Brundidge) Kitchen, of Green Bay, WI, Eric Jay (Sharon) Kitchen, of Brodhead; a brother, Henry (Mary) Bollerud, of Cross Plains, WI; a sister, Shirley (Bob) Fisher, of Janesville, WI; a sister-in-law, Judy Bollerud, of New Lisbon, WI; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Carl; and sister and brother-in-law, Helene and Darryl Silbaugh.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Krystal Goodger officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow services at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

