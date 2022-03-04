Beloit, WI - Edith C. Hanson, 99, lifelong resident of Beloit passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Born December 21, 1922, the daughter of Elmer L. and Clara P. (Storlie) Field. Edith married Percy M. Hanson Jr. in Beloit on September 11, 1949. Edith's main priority was raising her 3 children but in her "empty nest" years, she was an icon in the Mercy Janesville Hospital gift shop. She enjoyed volunteering there for over 40 years. She also enjoyed taking walks and seeing nature. Edith also liked to browse the library hunting for a new book to read and although she didn't like cooking, her sweet tooth made her a great baker.
Edith is survived by her son, Marc Hanson; daughter, Susan Hanson; granddaughter, Karina (Juan) Mar; great-granddaughters, Isabella, Natalie, Lydia, Emilia and Sophia and sister-in-law, Betty Algaier. Preceded in death by her husband, Percy and daughter, Linda Yaklich.
Private family services will be held with a burial at Eastlawn Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edith's name to Agrace Hospice. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 608-364-4477
