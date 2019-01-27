October 26, 1920 - January 23, 2019

Madison, WI -- Edith Annette (Brunsell) Schueler, of Madison, WI passed away to her home in Heaven on January 23, 2019. She was born October 26, 1920, at the Brunsell homestead in Evansville, WI, to John G. Brunsell and Hazel (Bourbeau) Brunsell. As a young girl Edie lived and worked on the Brunsell family farm in rural Evansville. At age 17, she graduated from high school at the top of her class with a college scholarship. She attended Milton College and met her future husband in a carpool to campus while she was a freshman and he a senior. In 1942, she received a BA in Education from UW-Whitewater and began teaching in Beloit, WI. She married Lt. Gerhardt A. Schueler of Janesville, WI, in 1943, while he was on leave from WWII. After WWII Edie settled with her family in the army barracks at Truax Field and taught in Deerfield, WI. In 1952, the family moved to Monona, WI, where Edie continued her 30-year teaching career. Edie is remembered for her intelligence and kind, sensitive, gentle nature. She was an excellent dancer and especially enjoyed attending big-band dances at the Elks Club and the Eastside Businessmen's Club in Madison. She was a lady of beauty, class, style and grace with a wonderful sense of humor and a deep faith. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison, WI. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Edie has left her family and friends with many warm and special memories. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Patrick) Croak of Dyer, IN and Donna (Lawrence) Finley of Ixonia, WI; two granddaughters, Michelle Croak and Cherie (James) Murray; two great-grandchildren, Madison Murray and Michael Murray; her longtime close companion and friend, Don Cole; a sister, Ruth Dresser; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Attorney Gerhardt A. Schueler; parents, John G. Brunsell and Hazel (Bourbeau) Brunsell; and brothers: Rollo Brunsell, John Brunsell and Peter Brunsell.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI with visitation prior from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Assisting the family is Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, www.henkeclarson.com.