January 9, 1921 - May 4, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Edith A. Koerner was born January 9, 1921 in Pittsville, WI to Ernest and Frieda (Weishaupt) Adams. She passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton, WI. Edith was a daughter, a wonderful mother to her siblings, a mother again to her children and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Edith loved to garden and was a terrific cook. Playing card games was her favorite pastime. And Dance, oh how she loved to dance! She was loved by everyone who knew her. She was the oldest of 15 siblings, whom she helped deliver and raise.
Edith is survived by her children: Julie Kee, Ken Koerner, Len (Karen) Koerner, Michael (Sandy) Koerner, Arnold (Barbara) Koerner, and Cindy (Paul) Featherstone; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren; siblings: Donna, Cecil, Ann, Violet, Sam, Derald, and her special baby sister, Daisy; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, whom she married October 23, 1954 in Harvard, IL; her parents; and brothers: Chet, Wally, Bernie, Russel and Floyd.
