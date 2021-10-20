July 3, 1940 - October 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - Edgar J. Hobbs Jr., age 81, of Janesville died on October 18, 2021 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center in Clinton. He was born on July 3, 1940 in Ferryville, WI, the son of Edgar J and Lucetta (Torgerson) Hobbs Sr. He grew up in the Ferryville and Gays Mills area where his parents farmed. After moving to Janesville, Ed graduated from Janesville High School in 1958. He later attended UW Whitewater.
Ed married Eleanor Landmark in 1961. Two children, Jeffery and Kimberly were born of this marriage. He later married Lynn Schaller. On December 1, 1984, he was united in marriage to Donna (Johnston) Anderson at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Ed worked in the construction industry most of his life. For a time, he worked in construction in Saudi Arabia. He owned and operated Homes by Hobbs in Janesville, a home remodeling and construction business and later owned and operated Country Doors Inc. in Janesville for many years.
Ed was a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church where he served on various committees including being the church treasurer for a time. Ed and Donna were long-time members of the Milton Village Squares square dancing club where they served as officers. Ed was extremely active in serving on his high school class reunion committee for many years. He enjoyed collecting old records and transferring the music to CD's and taking them to various nursing homes in the area where the residents could enjoy listening to them. Ed was an avid genealogist doing genealogy for his family, as well as for others.
Ed Hobbs is survived by his wife, Donna Hobbs; children, Kimberly (John) Lloyd, Jeffery Allen Hobbs, Tammy Anderson, Brenda (Mark) Francis; grandchildren, Shaunna (Josh Enteman) Francis, Jenifer (Nick) Howard, Courtney Francis, Harold Lloyd, Kimberly Larson; six great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Julia) Hobbs; sisters, Donna Mae Hobbs, Karen Burdette, Gloria Monroe; numerous extended family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Tom Burdette.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon on Friday, October 22, 2021 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon at the Church with Pastor Paula Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. THE CHURCH REQUESTS THAT MASKS BE WORN. The Hobbs family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com