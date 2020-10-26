October 3, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Janesville, WI - Edgar F. Ballou, 84, of Janesville, WI, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI.
He was born on October 3, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the son of Ardean and Anna (Gharrity) Ballou. Ed was a 1954 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Ed married Virginia Brabazon on October 24, 1974 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on February 22, 1996. He later married Janet Hoesly on June 20, 1998 in the First Lutheran Church, Janesville, WI.
Ed was employed by Jatco-Cassens Transport Company as a truck driver, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, a member the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191, Teamsters Local #325 and a Zor Shrine Camel Patrol for over nine years. Ed was a volunteer for the Beloit Meals on Wheels and the Disable American Veterans (D.A.V.) van driver. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and playing cribbage.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Edgar Ballou and Kevin Ballou; stepchildren, Kathy (Keith) Hoffman, Jamie Hoffman, Vicki Brabazon, Larry (Terry) Brabazon, James (Sherry) Hoesly, William (Kathleen) Hoesly, and Daniel Hoesly; grandchildren, Tana (Nathan) Adams, Kalli Hoffman, Nicole Ballou, Tyler Ballou, Mary Catherine, Lisa and Kani; great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Kalyn.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughters, Anne and Mary; sister, Mary and brother, William.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
