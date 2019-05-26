October 31, 1929 - May 23, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Eda Louise Vriezen, age 89, of Delavan, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. She was the fourth child of John and Dena Vriezen. Eda was born near Valley Springs, SD, on October 31, 1929, just two days after the Stock Market Crash of 1929. Eda moved with her family to the Sharon, WI, area in 1937, and spent most of her life in Delavan. She was employed by Borg Instruments for 48 years. Eda volunteered at the Delavan Christian School following her retirement and was a longtime member of Delavan Christian Reformed Church.

Eda is survived by her brother, Marvin Vriezen, of Wautoma; sister, Elfrieda "Fritz" Vriezen, of Delavan; sister-in-law, Joyce Vriezen, of Delavan; and many deeply loved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nephews, and a great-great niece.

Eda is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dena; brother, Bert; and sister-in-law, Ann; an infant niece; brother, John; and sister-in-law, Henrietta; and a sister-in-law, Joyce.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan Christian School, or Agrace Hospice Care. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice and the staff at Vintage on the Ponds for the loving care they provided for Eda. She dearly loved all of you.