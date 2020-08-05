June 17, 1950 - December 2, 2019
Elkhorn, WI -- Ed Getzen, age 69, the life of a wonderful husband, father and friend was taken unexpectedly on December 2, 2019. Ed is terribly missed by his wife, Lori Getzen, his daughter, Theresa Getzen and his many friends. Ed was a force in the music industry, especially after Ed and his brother Tom purchased the Getzen Company back into the family in 1991. At that time, Ed developed the Edwards Trombone line along with Ed Thayer. This truly put the Getzen Company on the map. Edwards Trombone and then Edwards Trumpets, brought members of the Boston, New York Philly, San Francisco, Chicago and many other domestic and European Orchestra players into the Getzen Company; also, many professional Jazz players, such as the Saturday Night Live Band to individual Jazz musicians, both national and internationally. Ed, Lori and Theresa were fortunate enough to sell Ed's share of the company, and travel extensively and pursue their dreams together. Ed was known for his love of cars and his many beautiful restorations. Ed restored his first car at the age of 15, so it would be ready when he got his license at 16. Ed also loved vintage racing, and pursued that for many years. Ed and Lori loved collecting vintage race cars, sports cars, hot rods, muscle cars and classics. Ed was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Ed is survived by his wife, Lori; and daughter, Theresa; his brother, Tom; and by numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Calvary Community Church, Hwy 50 Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m., with a reception to follow.