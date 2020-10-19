Earnest G Precourt

May 29, 1944 - September 26, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ernest G. Precourt, 76, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home. Ernest was born on May 29, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Melvin J. and Vivian Marie (Gullickson) Precourt. He was a 1962 graduate of Edgerton High School. He worked many years as a truck driver for CCX Express, and then at Fairbanks Morse and Gilman. He was the proud father of 4 children. Ernest loved to ride his Harley, shoot guns, hunt and fish, and listen to music.
Ernest is survived by his 4 children: Timothy (Laurie) Precourt, Frank Precourt, Rhett (Katie) Precourt, Alea Papendieck; grandchildren: Grace (Ian) Eidt, Chance Sutherland, Seth and Piper Precourt, Ivy Papendieck; 2 great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Reddin.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.