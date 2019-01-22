March 1, 1939 - January 17, 2019

Ormond Beach, FL -- Earl Victor Martin, age 79, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, in Ormond Beach, FL. He was born on March 1, 1939 in Madison, WI to Roxsceina and Noland Martin. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and going to the Ormond Beach Eagles Club. He was a self-employed car detailer.

He is survived by one son, Michael Martin; three daughters: Pamela (Robert) Jones, Diana Martin, and Patricia (John) Beaudet; two brothers, Roger (Judy) Martin and Sherman (Judy) Martin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, January 23 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison

