Edgerton, WI -- Earl Roland Dennis, age 88, passed away peacefully at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Viroqua, Vernon County, WI on April 17, 1932, the son of Claire & Josephine (Call) Dennis. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1950, after he had enlisted to serve in the United States Army National Guard on August 15, 1949 and was honorably discharged on November 23, 1950 as a Private, Company C 128th Infantry. Earl then enlisted in the United States Navy on November 24, 1950 and was honorably discharged on September 15, 1954 as a Driver Third Class USN. Earl was united in marriage to Nona Mae Chesebro on May 25, 1956 in Onalaska, LaCrosse County, WI. They moved to Fort Atkinson, WI and started his career with General Motors while raising their three children, Patti, James, & Carolyn "Suzy". They built and moved to their permanent home in the Town of Fulton, Rock County, Edgerton, WI in 1990. Earl retired from General Motors in 1987 after 32 years as a maintenance technician. Earl was very proud to say, "I worked for more than 32 years at General Motors and have been retired for more than 32 years!" Earl enjoyed wood working, trap shooting, fishing, bird watching, rooting for the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers.
Earl is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nona; his three children: Patti (Terry) James, Jim Dennis (Michelle Roettger), and Carolyn "Suzy" (Daryl) Voigt; Daughter-in-law, Hollie Dennis; eight grandchildren: Nick James, Tyler James, Sarah Dennis, Michelle (Fredd) Carr, Kaitlyn Dennis, Matthew Dennis, Megahn Scafe, and Leah Scafe; Four great grandchildren: Sawyer, Camdeyn, Kelci, and Delaney Carr; Niece, Diana Hanson; Nephew, Allan Hanson. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Hanson; nephew, Michael Hanson; also, numerous nieces and nephews in the LaCrosse area. He is truly loved and will be missed tremendously by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.