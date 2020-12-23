December 13, 1933 - December 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Earl G. Welsh, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 22, at Mercy Hospital. Earl was born on December 13, 1933 to Ralph and Marie Welsh and grew up on a farm outside of Highland, WI. He was a 1951 graduate of Highland High School. On September 17, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Aide. After farming for a short time in the Highland area, Earl and Donna moved to Footville, and began farming with Earl's brother, Walter. Walter was taken to the Lord at a young age, and following his death Earl took a job at General Motors in Janesville. Earl had a long career at GM, working the assembly line, in repair, supervision and finally maintenance. Following retirement, Earl and Donna took up the farm life once again (sans the daily chores), moving back to Dodgeville, where they spent 22 wonderful years gardening and tending their 104 beautiful acres near Governor Dodge State Park. Earl loved working on his new tractor in the pasture, and deer hunting in the back 40. His first hunting experience as a 6-year-old did not go well, as all his children have been told many times. Squirrel hunting with his older brothers, Earl took a bullet in the leg and spent many weeks in the hospital, an accident famously reported in the local newspaper. Earl also loved spending time at his cabin on Plum Lake in Vilas County, fishing with his kids and grandkids, and teaching them how to waterski, and snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter. At age 80, Earl had the thrill of a lifetime, when he finally caught the big one, a 46-inch musky, with the help of his guide and friend, Fred, followed by catching a second musky the same day! Earl never let the grass grow below his feet, and was a tireless worker, whether it was countless overtime hours at GM, on the farm, or at Plum Lake. He would sit to watch a Packer game, or sit for an hour in church, but otherwise was always on the go. He was also a loving, dedicated and tireless father and grandpa, fixing old cars, rehabbing first homes, and babysitting all hours of the day. His kind and loving spirit will live on in the hearts of his family, and all those he touched.
Earl is survived by his wife, Donna; and children: Pat (Daniel) Stenger, Lisa Easton, Earl Rick (Ann) Welsh, Robin (Scott) Peterson; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (Arnie) Beckius, and Margie (Richard) Welsh; sisters-in-law: Patricia Bauer, Bonnie Leigh (Jack) O'Flarity, Janet (Bill) Aide, Rita (Dave) Aide; and brother-in-law, Ronnie (Dianne) Aide; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Walter, Wilbur, Glen and Keith; and sister, Kathleen Paxton; sisters-in-law, Eileen Welsh, Betty Welsh; brother-in-law, Harold Shaw; and son-in-law, Eric Ethen.
Memorial services are pending due to the covid pandemic, and will be announced at a later date. Earl's family would like to thank the kind and compassionate doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital who assisted him in his final days. Memorial gifts in Earl's name can be made to St. Elizabeth's Foundation.