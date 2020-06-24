1939 - June 21, 2020
Whitewater, WI -- Earl Dean Gutzmer, 81, of Whitewater passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born to Merrill and Lorene Gutzmer in 1939. Earl graduated from College High School in Whitewater. On August 1, 1959 Earl married Mary Shober at Whitewater Bible Church, and together they had two daughters. Earl retired in 2000 from working at UW-Whitewater as an HVAC specialist, after over twenty years of service. During retirement, he liked spending winters in Florida. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved watching the Packer games, but above all else he enjoyed being with his family. He was also very active in the Whitewater Bible Church, over the years he served as building chairman and as treasurer.
Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Gutzmer; daughters, Miriam (Dave) Wolfe of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Martha (Greg) Kolbow of Pewaukee; grandsons: Mark Wolfe, Daniel Wolfe, Matthew Kolbow, Nathan Kolbow; and sisters: Mary Lavon (Don) Rowland, Abigail (John) Roos, Martha (Lyle) Milligan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Lorene Gutzmer; and brother, Eugene Gutzmer.
Services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Pacific Garden Mission. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care for Earl.