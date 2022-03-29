Delavan, WI - E. Jane Harries, age 94, went home to heaven on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from Hearthstone Memory Care in Whitewater, WI, with the assistance of the caring staff and Rainbow Hospice.
Jane was the daughter of the late Harry and Ester Ruth Harries. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry Harries, Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Ann Soden; as well as all other relatives. Jane is survived by longtime friends: Fran Flucke, Alice Dukelow, Joan Johnson, Marilyn Nelsen, and Anna Mae Halverson.
Jane was a teacher for 44 years in many places, from Green Bay, WI., all the way to Long Beach, CA., finishing her career in Wauwatosa, WI. She also volunteered at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI, for 25 years. Jane loved to volunteer for many different charitable causes, and was even a camp counselor at the Mc Do Lodge on Delavan Lake.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie St., Williams Bay, WI 53191, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30; Pastor Tom Dowling officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane Harrie's name may be made to the Williams Bay Lutheran Church, your favorite animal shelter, or the Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
