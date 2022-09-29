September 26, 1924 - September 8, 2022 Janesville, WI - Ethel Ann (Hight) Anderson, 97, of Janesville, passed from this realm to the next, from the arms of her Son to the hands of God and her Heavenly Family, on the evening of September 8th, 2022.

Ann was born near, and raised in, Bigelow Arkansas, the sixth child (of 15) of Percy Charles Hight and May Belle (Abbott) Hight. With her older Sister Emma, she spent a great deal of their growing up happily helping to raise younger brothers and sisters, at the Hight House on the Hill overlooking the town. Like Emma, Ann was also the Valedictorian of her graduating class (1943).

