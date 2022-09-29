September 26, 1924 - September 8, 2022 Janesville, WI - Ethel Ann (Hight) Anderson, 97, of Janesville, passed from this realm to the next, from the arms of her Son to the hands of God and her Heavenly Family, on the evening of September 8th, 2022.
Ann was born near, and raised in, Bigelow Arkansas, the sixth child (of 15) of Percy Charles Hight and May Belle (Abbott) Hight. With her older Sister Emma, she spent a great deal of their growing up happily helping to raise younger brothers and sisters, at the Hight House on the Hill overlooking the town. Like Emma, Ann was also the Valedictorian of her graduating class (1943).
After Graduation, Ann moved to Little Rock (with Sisters Elsie & Emma) and attended business school. Being Wartime, Ann was later employed by the Selective Service. While working at a USO Dance, she met her future husband and love of her life, Richard K. Anderson (stationed at Camp Robinson). After Richard returned from Combat in Europe (80th Infantry), Ann continued their adventure by boarding a train and coming to Richard and his family, by then located in Janesville.
They were married on May 11th, 1946. Their married time together was over 55 years. Ann remained devoted to Richard's memory and their family until her death.
Ann worked at Parker Pen (export) until the birth of her first Son. After being an at-home Mother (and receptionist for the family business, plus a baseball Mom), she took a job as a Teacher's Aide in various Janesville Grade Schools and retired from the School Administration Offices. Ann was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and also a Heritage Club member of the Cargill United Methodist Church.
Richard & Ann lived for their family, and enjoyed many trips camping, fishing and traveling. In later years, wintering along the Gulf Coast and Florida plus jaunts to Las Vegas filled their time not spent around home.
Ann was the heart and soul of her Wisconsin Family. David and Carrie attended to her in later years, which were eventually beset with gradual memory loss and evening dementia. Ann never lost her sweetness and was always more concerned about the wellbeing of others before her own, even to the end. She was a lovely soul.
Ann is survived by her 2nd Son, David (Cara) of Janesville, three Grandchildren: Brett (Melissa) Anderson of River Falls WI, Julie (Chris) Astrella of Henderson NV, and Erika (Jonathan) Anderson-Wong of Middleton WI, plus four Great Grandchildren: Logan, Mackenna, Cicely and Aurora.
She is also survived by Brothers Noel (Ann) and Harold (Mary Ann), Sisters Margaret (Don) Boyd, Mary Lou (Glen) Jones, and Norma (Bob) Whitten, plus many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Richard Karl Anderson, Son Gerald Richard Anderson, Grandson Trevor Gerald Anderson, infant Brother Charles and Brothers: Thomas, George, Percy, Paul and Walter, plus Sisters Elsie McGinnis, Emma Ingram and Rita Wilson.
Private Chapel Services will be held at Cargill Methodist Church, Janesville. Family Services will also be held in Bigelow AR at a later date, and interment services with her Husband will be at the Union Grove (WI) Military Cemetery.
Our thanks to those of Promedica Hospice at Oak Park Place in Janesville, and a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, CNA's and Chaplain Randy at St. Mary's Hospital for their very excellent and empathetic care.