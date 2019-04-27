August 24, 2000 - April 25, 2019

Jefferson/formerly Janesville, WI -- Dyllon C. Baker, age 18, of Jefferson, and formerly of Janesville, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born in Madison, WI on August 24, 2000, the son of Eric C. Baker and Tami M. (Donnelly) Baker. Dyllon graduated from Craig High School in 2018 and was previously taking welding classes at BTC, a trade he truly enjoyed and was proud of. He was recently employed by Baker- Rullman Manufacturing in Watertown. Dyllon was a very caring, funny, and humorous young man, who was somewhat of a prankster. He enjoyed computer gaming, hunting, fishing, and spending time in the outdoors. Dyllon was also very good at singing, but didn't always show it. Spending time with his family, siblings, and friends, was always a special time for Dyllon.

He is survived by his mother, Tami Baker of Janesville; and his father and step-mother, Eric and Solitaire Baker of Jefferson; his sisters, Cortney Baker and Mackenzie Belk; stepbrother and sisters: Austin (Karissa), Aurora, and Scarlet; and his girlfriend, Hannah Dusenberry. He is further survived by his grandparents: Tom and Chris Donnelly of Jefferson, Gary and Debbie Baker of Prince George, VA, and James Sperbeck of Jefferson; great-grandmothers, Aili Nankervis of Ft. Atkinson and Lavine Donnelly of Jefferson; nephew, Cooper Anderson; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and many friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Gigi Meicher.

Services honoring and celebrating Dyllon's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made to Dyllon's family.

