December 1, 1932 - September 23, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Dwight W. Quisberg, age 86, of Edgerton, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Belgrade, MN, on December 1, 1932, the son of the late Chester and Nettie (Wendorf) Quisberg, and was a graduate of Roosevelt University, with a degree in Business Administration. Dwight served in the U.S. Navy from October 1955 until he received a medical discharge due to contracting Rheumatic Fever in 1956. He married Maxine M. Seeger on September 27, 1958 in Kennan, WI. Together they raised 2 daughters, Becky and Lisa. Dwight worked for Seneca Foods (formerly Libby Foods) in various U.S. locations in Customer Service and Inventory Control for 39 years before retiring in 1998. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Optimist Club.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine; two daughters, Becky (Michael) Pasternak of Gardner, IL, and Lisa (Gary) Demrow of Edgerton; five grandchildren: Josh Demrow, Meaghan (Christopher) Cherry, Stephanie Demrow, Stephen (Maribel) Pasternak, and Matthew Pasternak; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Garrison, Dakota, and Taelyn; two sisters, Editha Adrian of Belgrade, MN, and Lois Bowe of Kelliher, MN; as well as a sister-in-law, Janice Quisberg of Waterloo, IA; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia Schmidt; and brother, Leland Quisberg.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at TRINITY EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 726 S. Main St. Edgerton. Rev. David Nelsestuen will preside and burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery after a luncheon at church. Visitation will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the Church. Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com