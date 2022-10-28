Dwayne Nicholas Arnold

Elkhorn, WI - Dwayne N. Arnold passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He spent his 16 years always trying to do for others. Dwayne loved to make people smile and was happy making them laugh and feel loved. He was extremely generous with everyone he knew. Dwayne loved to share everything he had. He spent much of his time practicing and performing at the James Wehner Auditorium in Elkhorn Area High School. He truly lit up the stage and the audience members' hearts. When he was not in the theatre, he was playing Fortnite with his brother, lovingly pestering his sister, being enveloped in the Marvel Universe, or studying the art of magic. Dwayne is survived by his immediate family: Jon Arnold, Sarah (Wulff) Arnold, Jonathan Wulff, and Bethany Arnold. He loved and was loved by everyone he came in contact with including countless family members, friends of all ages from near and far, and those he kept close to his heart. He wants to share his love with his family, friends, theatre troupe, and extended Culver's family.
Visitation will be 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the James Wehner Auditorium, located at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St. Elkhorn, WI. A private family service will be held. An online guest book is available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Arnold Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Dwayne Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
