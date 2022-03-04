Janesville, WI - Dustin L. Gurney, age 38, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison. He was born on August 3, 1983, to Lawrence Marsden and Marla Gurney. He worked in landscaping and tree removal. His greatest joy in life was his daughter, Taylor. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed golf and movies. He was a lifetime Chicago Bears Fan.
Dustin is survived by his daughter, Taylor and her mother, Lindsay (Derek Nielson) Bice; mother and father, Marla (Gurney) and Roger Roenneburg; 2 brothers; Nickolas (Quinnel) Roenneburg and Alexander Roenneburg both of Janesville; girlfriend, Megan Reilly; niece, Claire; nephew, Grant; 5 aunts and uncles: Marsha Wittnebel, Myra (Doug) Ballmer, Bruce (Ludmilla) Gurney, Brian (Cindy) Gurney and Brett (Tina) Gurney; best friend and cousin, Mike Wittnebel; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Dolores Gurney; uncle, Patrick Wittnebel; and best friend, John Ditmer.
A Celebration of Dustin's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Dustin's family for the care of his daughter, Taylor. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
