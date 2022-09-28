Duane Suckow

May 24, 1966 - September 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Duane L. Suckow, age 56, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on May 24, 1966; the son of Clifford and Alma (Rasfeldt) Suckow. Duane graduated from Craig High School. He worked at Monterey Mills for many years before beginning work at Mercy Hospital. Duane married Teresa Stibbe on May 18, 2019. Duane enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to go fishing and listen to music, camping, and kayaking. Duane was a family man and looked forward to family game nights. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved grandchildren.

