Janesville, WI - Duane L. Suckow, age 56, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on May 24, 1966; the son of Clifford and Alma (Rasfeldt) Suckow. Duane graduated from Craig High School. He worked at Monterey Mills for many years before beginning work at Mercy Hospital. Duane married Teresa Stibbe on May 18, 2019. Duane enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to go fishing and listen to music, camping, and kayaking. Duane was a family man and looked forward to family game nights. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved grandchildren.
Duane is survived by his wife, Teresa; 6 children: Derek (Casey) Baughman, Tifany (Christopher) Louis, Amanda Suckow, Sean Suckow, Melissa (Christopher) Bruns, and Kyle Conrey; 11 grandchildren; 2 siblings, Steven Suckow and Jean Suckow; and many other family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Celena Suckow; and daughter in-law, Jennifer Suckow.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Suckow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
