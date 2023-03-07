Milton, WI - Duane R Parr, 83 of Milton, WI passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, WI. Duane was born at home on August 5, 1939 to Ray and Edna Mae (Giebel) Parr in Augusta, WI. He graduated from Chetek High School in 1957 and from there enlisted in the United States Air Force in the military police. Duane was stationed in Alaska, Texas, and Labrador. After being honorably discharged he married Nancy Henning in 1964 in Osseo, Wisconsin and had two children, Leslie and Shawn. Duane had many friends including those at General Motors where he worked from 1968 - 1999, he retired after 31 years. Duane had many activities he enjoyed including Pool leagues, bowling leagues, card leagues, and especially golf leagues. He took many golf trips with his buddies to Myrtle Beach SC and Paris Landing TN. Duane loved his pets and had many, including Harrison who misses him dearly at home. He hunted with his son, brother, and brother-in-law. He also enjoyed fishing with his children, other family members, and friends. Duane enjoyed Alaska while being stationed there so for their 50th anniversary an Alaskan cruise was taken to celebrate. Duane is survived by his wife Nancy, children Leslie Alsteens (Ryan Bradford) and Shawn Parr (Brittany Benson) and his sister Sandra Brovold. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Vernon Bauch, Luverne Greening, Elvin "Sam" Bauch, Ralph Bauch, Raymond Parr, and half siblings Willis Parr, Leroy Parr, Amos Parr, Betty Ellis, and Dollie Feenadeis. Services will be held 11:00am Friday March 10 at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton, WI with Pastor George Carlson officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of services at the church. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Parr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
