October 8, 1935 - February 14, 2019

Burlington, WI -- Duane N. Licht, age 83, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on October 8, 1935 in Lodi, WI, he was the son of Norman and Flora Licht. He spent the majority of his life in Burlington, and joined the National Guard after graduating high school. He married Sharon "DeeDee" Howard and raised two boys. Sharon preceded him in death in July 1985. On December 28, 1985, he married Velma Dunford. She preceded him in death November 25, 2005. Duane worked for B. R. Amon & Sons for 43 years. He retired as a foreman in 1997. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church. He was a 50 year member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He enjoyed restoring and showing antique cars, feeding and watching birds, going to casinos and tinkering in the yard.

Duane is survived by his children, Steve (Joan) Licht and Randy (Diane Flitcroft) Licht; step-children: Dale (Carol) Dunford, Beverly (Deb Schmidt) Dunford and Joanne Deloss; grandchildren: Dena, Eric, Jesse, Justin, Jamie, James, Mark, Kelly, Susan, Ford and Josie; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Russel (Donna) Licht; and sisters: Alice Anderson, Esther Lois, Ethel Ranker and Mildred Umnus. Duane is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sharon; and beloved wife, Velma.

Funeral service for Duane will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Community United Methodist Church in Waterford. Burial will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Burlington Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 18, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Pallbearers will be: Eric Licht, James Licht, Ford Deloss, Bruce Laubinger, Paul Kersten and James Lapp.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Aurora Hospice, especially Erica, and the Aurora Burlington Hospital doctors, nurses and staff, especially Kelly.