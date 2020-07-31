October 21, 1955 - March 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Duane L. Ballmer, age 64, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on October 21, 1955, the son of Rodney D. Ballmer and Donna (Shannon) Johnson. Duane honorably served our country in the United States Navy, and went on to marry his loving wife, Judith (Hinz) Ballmer on January 14, 2001, in Las Vegas. Duane worked for the General Motors Corporation for 28 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed the memories he made with family and friends over the years, and enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; mother, Donna Johnson; children: Rodney (Jennifer) Ballmer, Garrett Ballmer, and Joey (Melissa) Ballmer; stepchildren: Kendy (Mike) Cox, Jarrett (Cassidy) Sampson, and Clay (Leah) Sampson; siblings: Connie Wood, Mike Ballmer, Mary Oium, Elaine James, Randy Ballmer, and Leah Ballmer; grandchildren: Lillie Ballmer, Ava Ballmer, Ella Ballmer, Owen Ballmer, Madea, Brett, Mason, Brooke, Vasher, and Dominick; as well as his loving dogs and many close nieces, nephews, and close special friends. Duane is preceded in death by his parent; Rodney D. Ballmer.
A celebration of Duane's life will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at CENTRAL PARK in Milton, please RSVP to let family know you plan to attend by emailing rodney@701insurance.com. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com