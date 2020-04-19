July 7, 1938 - April 13, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Duane K. Ballentine, 82, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edgerton Hospital. Duane was born in Madison, WI on July 7, 1938. He went to Madison East High School, and entered the Navy following graduation. On November 4, 1961, Duane married Ruth Johnson at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Duane worked for over 33 years as a Line Supervisor at General Motors, retiring in 1996. Duane was a member of the Mallwood Association and loved his cats and to boat.
Duane is survived by his daughter, Renee Nottestad of Edgerton; grandchildren, Brittany Nottestad of Madison, WI, and Christopher Nottestad of Edgerton; sister, Kathleen Erstad of DeForest, WI; step-brother, Jim Johnson of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Ballentine; and son, Daniel Ballentine.
It was Duane's wishes that no services be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.
