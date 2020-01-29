October 19, 1942 - January 25, 2020

Roscoe, IL -- Duane C. "Hot Rod" Thompson, 77, of Roscoe, IL, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1942 in Oakdale, WI, the son of Basil and Mildred (Russell) Thompson. Duane was a graduate of Harlem High School and received an Associate's Degree from Rock Valley College. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960 until 1966. Duane married Delores "Dee" Havens on June 27, 1964 in the Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. Duane was employed by Rockford Clutch for 38 years as a Superintendent, nicknamed "Sarge", retiring in 2002. He was a lifetime member and past commander of the Rockton American Legion Post #332 and past commander of the Rifle Squad. Duane was an avid Green Bay Packer fan who enjoyed playing cards, snowmobiling, fishing, boating, and camping at Lakeview Campground on Lake Koshkonong for over 40 years. He was an avid donor of numerous gallons of blood to the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Survivors include his wife, Delores "Dee" of Roscoe, IL; children, Tami (Tad) Utzig of Beloit, WI and Tim (Jacque) Thompson of Rockton, IL; grandchildren: Matthew Utzig, Joshua Utzig, Shawnna Thompson, Shelby (Kirk Davenport) Utzig and Kyle Thompson; great grandchildren: Serenity, Lilly, Azalea, Lola and Lewis; step grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Herron and Sarah (James) Harper; step great grandchildren, Jasmine and Brayden; sister, Joan Lassek; brother, Ralph Thompson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Curry; numerous nieces and nephews; his card buddies, Dolly and Gail; his Lakeview Ladies: Marilyn, Judy, Jennie, Debbie and Elaine. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Joe (Dottie) Thompson, Jack (Faye) Thompson, Jimmy Thompson, Joyce (Skip) Schier, Geri (Jim) Penney, Don Thompson, Mike Thompson, and Tom Thompson; in-laws, Wilma and Lorin (Mom and Pops) Havens; sisters-in-law: Elaine Thompson, Dorothy (Stan) Toohey, and Patty Jo Havens; brother-in-law, Dick Curry.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the DALEY MURPHY WISCH & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Burial will be in Roscoe Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the Rockton American Legion Post #332 Rifle Squad. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to his family for a memorial that will be donated locally. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com