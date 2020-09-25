December 18, 1935 - September 23, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Duane G. Kurth, 84, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1935 in Monee, IL, the son of the late Clarence and Hildgard (Haseman) Kurth. Duane graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1953. He was united in marriage to Shirley M. Babcock on August 11, 1956 in Elkhorn. Duane and Shirley met at church when they were 16 years old, and have been together ever since. They were both active members of Delavan United Church of Christ. Duane taught Sunday school, and was a Cub Scout leader. He enjoyed gardening and hunting. Duane and Shirley enjoyed traveling in their RV, and spending winters in Tucson with their "winter friends." They worked for the Salvation Army Toy Drive in Tucson for many years. Duane was a member of the Lakeland Builders Association, and served a term as President. Duane owned and operated Kurth Excavating for over 30 years. Duane was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley; two children, Linda (John) Barlow of Santa Fe, NM, and David (Wendy) Kurth of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren: Jason, Joshua and Cameron; and his two sisters, Melody Oldendorf and Karen Hakes. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Hope Hollinger.
Memorial Service will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Duane's name to Delavan United Church of Christ, 123 E. Washington St., Delavan, WI, 53115, or Aurora at Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge St. Burlington, WI 53105.