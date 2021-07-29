February 4, 1938 - July 27, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Duane F. Lehn, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born and raised in Avon, MN on February 4, 1938, the son of the late Ferdinand "Chick" and Virginia (Thielman) Lehn. Duane graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School then went on to serve in the United States Air Force. Duane was united in marriage to Geraldine "Gerrie" Spehar on October 25, 1958 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Duluth, MN.
Duane was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where he served as President of the church council, a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Duane was deeply involved with the Walworth County Rodeo, Lions and Rotary Clubs but most of all he loved volunteering at the St Pats cream puff stand.
During his 30 year career as Draftsman, Salesman and Architectural Consultant for the Cold Spring Granite Company, Duane played an integral role in the development of the Chicago skyline starting with the 1st National Bank of Chicago in 1968. He later owned and operated Stone Specialty & DFL Mausoleum which supplied monuments and counter-tops to the area.
In his youth, Duane was an Eagle Scout and a member of Catholic Order of Foresters which created numerous campsites and trails in the Boundary Waters National Wilderness. His love and included Cross-country skiing, fishing, hunting and golfing. Duane was a player/manager for the minor 'A' baseball league Cold Spring Springers. Duane traveled extensively throughout North, Central and South America and Europe. His favorite trips were to Italy with Gerrie. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Duane was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gerrie, four children; Jean (Jeffrey) Morales of Lake Geneva, WI, Craig (Kristina Shank) Lehn of Darien, WI, Mark (Betsy Hurn) Lehn of Charlotte, NC and Tom (Mary O'Grady) Lehn of Chicago, IL, Ten grandchildren; Travis Morales, Amanda (Matt) Connelly, Jennifer, Michael (Amy Karn), Eric, Kelsey, Nicholas, Christopher, Justin and Haley Lehn, eight great-grandchildren; Jakob, Katelyn, Ruka, Audriana, Aiden, Addison, Riley and Avery. Duane is further survived by extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Scott R. Lehn and grandson, Brandon Hurn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Interment with Military Honors will follow services on Tuesday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Duane's name may be directed to Knights of Columbus, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.