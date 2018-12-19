Duane "Dewey" Hudson

July 1, 1930 - December 16, 2018
Lake Geneva, WI -- It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Duane Walter "Dewey" Hudson, who passed on December 16, 2018 at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family. Duane was born on July 1, 1930 to Walter and Edna (Genens) Hudson. He fell in love with his bride, Jane Baumgartner, and married her on February 23, 1952. They spent the next 48 years in wedded bliss, raising a family of five in Lake Geneva, WI, before Jane was called to heaven. Duane was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as Radarman Second Class, and fought in the Korean War on the USS Des Moines. He was honored for his service on May 14, 2016 a trip to Washington, DC with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin. Before serving in the Navy, he began his career as a Type Setter at the Lake Geneva Regional News, and ended his career after working 35 years as a Printer at Sta-Rite Industries in Delavan. He was an active member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, and served on the church counsel. Duane was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He had a passion for boats, planes, and cars that motivated him to join the Navy, obtain his pilot's license, and restore a 1946 Studebaker pickup truck; but what he loved most was his family. He was a devoted family man, who coached baseball and football, rode bikes with his grandkids, and enjoyed dancing with his wife, Jane -- Ballroom and Polka were their specialties. He loved family camping trips, family meals, and spending time at the lake. He loved all God's creatures, providing a home for every stray found by his children. He gave incredible hugs and had even more incredible hair, but was most known for his infectious smile, kind and generous spirit, and his ability to charm anyone who crossed his path. In short, he was a true gentleman.
Duane will forever be missed by his surviving children: Joseph Hudson, Dawn (Brad) Corson, Kerri (Scott) Johnson, Lauri (Brian) Hudson-Clapp, and Michael (Vickie) Hudson; grandchildren: Michael Johnson, Karli Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Greg Corson, Nathan Clapp, and Joseph Clapp; brother, Ronald Hudson; and sisters, Donna Turner, and Romaine (Richard) Miller. He is joyfully reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Jane; his parents, Walter and Edna Hudson; brother, Garron Hudson; and sister, Geraldine (Richard) Hanick.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Pastor Karl Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva, WI. Pallbearers are Scott Johnson, Michael Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Greg Corson, Joseph Clapp, and Nathan Clapp. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin, or First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Our sincere gratitude to the staff of Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI, and Our House, Whitewater, WI, for their loving and compassionate care in Duane's final days.
