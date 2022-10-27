Janesville, WI - Duane Durrant, age 97, died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Our House, 4333 Pheasant Run, Janesville. Duane was born October 30, 1924, in Oshkosh to the late Frank and Meta (Maechler) Durrant. He lived on a farm outside Waupaca, WI through high school, graduating in 1942. Upon graduation, Duane joined the Navy during World War II serving in the South Pacific. He was proud to have served on the USS Wasatch during the battle of Leyte Gulf. On Aug. 12, 1950, he married Phyllis Burke in Dubuque, IA. Duane worked at Janesville Auto Transport Company (JATCO) his entire career in the data processing department. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an elegant and refined ballroom dancer and a devoted volunteer at the VFW and Elks Club bingo events
Duane is survived by his children: David (Katherine) Durrant of Janesville, Patti (Jim) Ertel of Indianapolis, IN, and Thomas (Diane) Durrant of Wentzville, MO; his grandchildren: Joshua Mason of Carmel, IN, Eric (Allison) Mason of Fishers, IN, Sara (Brett) Durrant Buehl of Dumfries, VA, Stephanie (Eric) Durrant Lindquist of Rockford, IL, Allison and Benjamin Durrant of Wentzville, MO; and his great-grandchildren: Oliver, Elliott, Graham, and Mavis Mason of Carmel, IN and Roxie and Veda Mason of Fishers, IN; and Evelyn, Ainsley, and Isla Buehl of Dumfires, VA, and Scottie and Hutton Lindquist of Rockford, IL. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Burke of Buckeye, Az and Ellie Burke of Janesville. Duane was predeceased by his parents; his brother Lloyd Durrant, sisters Florence Nicolaisen and Joyce Ernest, and great granddaughter Katherine Buehl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at ST. WILLIAM'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 456 N. Arch St., with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. with full Military Funeral Honors performed by the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Private interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the CHURCH. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send online condolences. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, is assisting the family.
The family wishes to extend our thanks to the staff at Our House and Agrace Hospice for the nursing care, friendship, and compassion to Duane and his family. Memorials suggested to Agrace at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Agrace.org/donate
