October 30, 1924 - October 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Duane Durrant, age 97, died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Our House, 4333 Pheasant Run, Janesville. Duane was born October 30, 1924, in Oshkosh to the late Frank and Meta (Maechler) Durrant. He lived on a farm outside Waupaca, WI through high school, graduating in 1942. Upon graduation, Duane joined the Navy during World War II serving in the South Pacific. He was proud to have served on the USS Wasatch during the battle of Leyte Gulf. On Aug. 12, 1950, he married Phyllis Burke in Dubuque, IA. Duane worked at Janesville Auto Transport Company (JATCO) his entire career in the data processing department. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an elegant and refined ballroom dancer and a devoted volunteer at the VFW and Elks Club bingo events

