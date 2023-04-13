Duane "Buck" Chrostowski

May 25, 1949 - March 22, 2023 Okeechobee, FL - Duane Joseph Chrostowski passed away on March 22, 2023. He was born May 25, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Robert Chrostowski and Coleen (Duane) Chrostowski. A resident of Okeechobee for eight years, he was a member of FOE 4509, and a lifetime member of VFW 10539. He enjoyed boating with his wife and friends, playing poker every Tuesday with his buddies, golf, and he loved the Green Bay Packers. He was a third-generation piano tuner for over 50 years.

Mr. Chrostowski was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Briggs; parents, Robert and Coleen Chrostowski; nephews, Brian Briggs and Ryan Dobbs; and niece, Emily Kletzien.

