October 8, 1929 - February 3, 2019

De Soto, WI -- Duane Alan Suiter, age 89, of De Soto, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Duane A. Suiter was born on October 8, 1929 in Viroqua, to Adolf and Rozella (Burkhardt) Suiter. He graduated from 8th grade, but went right to work helping the family, as so many right after The Depression. He went to work as soon as he was able to for the Rock Island Arsenal War Department at the Ammunitions and Supply Depot in Savanna, IL. He later farmed. Duane spent the largest amount of time, 30 plus years from February 23, 1954 to April 1, 1984, working as a forklift operator in Janesville, WI, for General Motors. When Duane wasn't working, he enjoyed playing cards, especially solitaire which he NEVER lost at, or doing word searches and working jigsaw puzzles. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, mostly at his place in Hayward or out on Goose Island. Duane loved to go camping. He also loved working on cars. He was one heck of a great mechanic. Duane was particularly proud of being a lifetime member of the Rock River Thresheree Association in Edgerton.

Duane is survived by his children: Randy (Diane) Suiter, Cindy (Steve) Reynolds, Kathy (d. David) Sletten, Danny (Kim) Suiter, and Tracy Suiter; his 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. As the last of his immediate family, Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nita (West) Suiter; three brothers: Archie, Maurice and LeRoy; and two sisters, Evelyn Krause and Eileen Oliver.

Funeral Services and a luncheon for Duane will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the DeSoto Lutheran Church, on Rte 82 in DeSoto. Pastor Lori Kleppe will officiate, with burial following the service at Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Friends may call during a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. up to the 11 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials can be directed to the De Soto Lutheran Church; to Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua; or to the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com The Vosseteig Funeral Homes of Viroqua and serving De Soto is preparing all arrangements for the family. (608) 648-2100.