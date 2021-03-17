October 16, 1944 - March 13, 2021
Manawa, WI - Duane A. Wehe, 76 of Manawa, WI, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Theda Care Regional in Neenah, WI. He was born October 16, 1944 in Loyal, WI, the son of the late Eugene and Alice (Schmidtke) Wehe Sr. Duane was united in marriage to Margaret Messer in December of 1966. Margaret preceded him in death on July 2, 1971. He joined the Wisconsin Laborer Union in 1986. Duane loved spending time outdoors and working with his hands. You could always find him chopping wood or helping his neighbors.
Duane is survived by his three children; Thomas (Carla) Wehe of Curtis, WI, Tammy (Wally) Holder of Elkhorn, WI, and Timothy Wehe of Elkhorn, WI, two stepchildren; Stacy Schroeder of Montello, WI and Tammy Reed of Loves Park, IL, five grandchildren; Danielle (Greg) Jones, Thomas Joseph Wehe, Nathaniel (Calla) Scheel, Mason and Miles Holder, two great-grandsons; JJ Owens and Barrett Scheel, six siblings; Eugene (Carol) Wehe Jr, William Wehe, James Wehe, Michael (Carol) Wehe) Kathleen Niswonger and Margaret (Harry) Scheel, two special friends; Patricia Boutwell and Michael Lucht, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Wehe, parents, seven siblings; Shirley Phillips, David, Roger, Richard, Ronald, Kenneth and Karen Wehe.
Memorial Service will be 2:00PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 12:00PM until service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial in Duane's name may be directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.