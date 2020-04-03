August 13, 1927 - March 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Dr. William C. Brockhaus, Jr., age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on August 13, 1927, the son of William, Sr. and Mayme (Dulin) Brockhaus. He attended Carrol College, and went on to earn his Doctorate in Optometry from Northern Illinois College of Optometry. William married Virginia Dunn on October 8, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2017. He practiced optometry with E.E. Elliot, Jack Keating, and at the Eye Works, from which he retired. William was a parishioner at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, a member of the Elks Club and the Lake Ripley Country Club for many many years. Bill loved both golfing and the water. He spent his childhood summers with his siblings at Lake Mills, and golfing in Janesville at Riverside Golf Course. In 1970, he bought a cottage of his own on Lake Ripley. He and Virginia spent most days after that either on the golf course, or sitting in the screen porch watching the waves roll by. That was when he was happiest.
William is survived by his son, John (Patricia) Brockhaus; grandchildren, Ian and Lola Brockhaus; siblings: Betty Basso, Jane Weber, Gretchen Brockhaus, Robert (Marie) Brockhaus; sister-in-law, Dorine McCarthy; many loving nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter Jane; and siblings, Carol and Barbara.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks to dad's great friend Louie for always being there for him & SSM Health Hospice, you only took care of him for a short time but what a great job you did!
Thank you for everything dad!