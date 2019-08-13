August 29, 1932 - August 10, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Dr. Wayne G. Benstead, age 86, of Delavan, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home in Delavan. He was born in Beloit on August 29, 1932 to George and Alma (Roehl) Benstead. He graduated from Darien High School in 1950. Wayne was a member of the Delavan Red Devils football team and Blackwell, OK professional baseball team of the K.O.M. League. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War from 1953-1954. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1959 and the University of Minnesota in 1962 with a Veterinary Degree. Wayne began practicing veterinary medicine in South Wayne, WI, with Dr. Paul O'Connor, and, in 1964, partnered with Dr. Kelsey. In 1976, Dr. Benstead started the Delavan Small Animal Clinic on Hwy 11. He sold the business in 1994 and semi-retired. Wayne was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. He was also the Delavan Lions Club President in 1972, and on the Red Devils Board of Directors.

Wayne is survived by his children: Rodney (Lori) Benstead, of Burlington, WI, Kimberly Chamberlain, of Madison, WI, Renae (Steven) Ferraro, Whitewater, WI, and John Benstead, Morton Grove, IL; grandchildren: Melissa Riedel, Jonathan Ferraro, Christopher Ferraro, Corey Chamberlain, AJ Chamberlain, Katherine Benstead, and Andrew Benstead; and a sister, Vivian Seuser. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Donald Seuser.

Funeral Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. A Private Family Burial will held at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Albert's Dog Lounge (https://www.albertsdoglounge.org) or Lakeland Animal Shelter (https://www.lakelandanimalshelter.org) Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

A very special thanks to the physicians at Mercy Hospital, Agrace Hospice, Helen Talis, and Dr. Steve Benzon, and staff.

"All creatures great and small."