Dr. Theodore F. Sykora

Milton, WI - Dr. Theodore "Ted" Francis Sykora, 68, of Milton, WI, passed away on December 14, 2022 at his home. Ted was born on November 11, 1954 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI to Annabelle Marie Prince and John Sykora Jr. of Bloomer, WI, the 8th child of 11 children. Ted was raised on a dairy farm in Cooks Valley, WI. On the farm he learned how to raise animals and fix machinery. From his father, a full-time carpenter, he learned home building and furniture construction. Ted enjoyed teaching his many skills to his children and grandchildren. Ted could build or fix anything. His first 8 years of schooling were in the 4-room county schoolhouse, down the road, next to the church. He was in the graduating class of 1972 from Bloomer High School. On December 29, 1973, Ted married Laura Marie Martell at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. He attended the University of Stout for 3 years, and graduated from the Marquette School of Dentistry in 1979. Upon completion of Dental School, Ted moved to Milton and began his Dental Practice at 649 College St. He was the third dentist in a dental office built in 1923. He practiced Dentistry from 1979 to 2021 with many great assistants. Shari Jacobson Odegaard worked with Ted his last 30 years. Ted always stayed busy with his many hobbies; his favorite hobby being his grandkids.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Laura Sykora; children: Leif (Amanda Cruzan) Sykora, Jacob Sykora, Candice (Jason) Rux; grandchildren: Ivan and Augustus Sykora, Brayleigh and Braxton Rux; siblings: Jeanette Kirchner, Tom, Pete, Ray, Tony, Kathleen Spaeth, John, Mark, Matt, Luke; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11 AM at Otter Creek Cemetery, 5600 County Road N. Milton, WI 53563. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Sykora's name to the Salvation Army. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
