Dr. Theodore F. Sykora

November 11, 1954 - December 14, 2022

Milton, WI - Dr. Theodore "Ted" Francis Sykora, 68, of Milton, WI, passed away on December 14, 2022 at his home. Ted was born on November 11, 1954 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI to Annabelle Marie Prince and John Sykora Jr. of Bloomer, WI, the 8th child of 11 children. Ted was raised on a dairy farm in Cooks Valley, WI. On the farm he learned how to raise animals and fix machinery. From his father, a full-time carpenter, he learned home building and furniture construction. Ted enjoyed teaching his many skills to his children and grandchildren. Ted could build or fix anything. His first 8 years of schooling were in the 4-room county schoolhouse, down the road, next to the church. He was in the graduating class of 1972 from Bloomer High School. On December 29, 1973, Ted married Laura Marie Martell at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. He attended the University of Stout for 3 years, and graduated from the Marquette School of Dentistry in 1979. Upon completion of Dental School, Ted moved to Milton and began his Dental Practice at 649 College St. He was the third dentist in a dental office built in 1923. He practiced Dentistry from 1979 to 2021 with many great assistants. Shari Jacobson Odegaard worked with Ted his last 30 years. Ted always stayed busy with his many hobbies; his favorite hobby being his grandkids.