August 26, 1953 - April 21, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Dr. Rex J. Kolste died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 66. Rex was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, grandfather, and physician. Rex was known for his positive attitude, his quiet, calm, and caring demeanor, and his love of his children and grandchildren. Rex and the love of his life, Deb, were inseparable. They were best friends: caring for grandkids, practicing yoga, biking, traveling, cooking, watching TV and movies, enjoying long walks, and running a farm and medical practice together.
Rex left a positive impact on the world for those who knew him and those who did not.
Rex was born in Denver, CO, to Maxine and Loren Kolste. He spent his childhood in Ogallala, NE. Rex graduated from the University of Nebraska, where he met his wife, Deb, and received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, specializing in family medicine.
After medical school, Rex and Deb moved to Colby, KS, where he started a private medical practice and was loved by the entire community. He was the old-fashioned country doctor, from delivering babies to making home visits to his patients. Their three children were born in Colby, where Rex, a lover of nature, attempted to populate the plains state with trees.
In 1994, the family had the opportunity to move to Janesville, WI, where Rex worked as a family doctor in the community for the next 26 years. Rex was devoted to the education of young medical professionals at the residency program at Mercy Health for many years, providing personal instruction and mentoring on how to be both better doctors and human beings to countless young physicians. In 2001, Rex won the Wisconsin Family Medicine Educator Award, of which he was very proud. As the long time medical director for Health Net of Rock County, Rex was dedicated to improving the lives of the people around him. He continued to volunteer for Health Net for the rest of his life.
Rex was an artist; he loved making beautiful wood furniture for his family and friends. He was a frequent patron of woodworkers and artists of all kinds.
Rex had a love of sports and the outdoors. Biking, boating, golf, hiking, skiing, track, swimming. If it involved athletics, Rex enjoyed it.
Rex was also an arborist, and he meticulously maintained a collection of bonsai trees and other unique plants.
Although brief, Rex enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren in his retirement; he relished his role as their Papa.
Rex was the perfect son, father, husband and papa. He will continue to be loved by his mother, Maxine; wife, Deb; children: Drew (Catherine), Ali (Josh), and Tori; siblings, Bart Kolste and Ellen Collins; grandchildren: Anna, April and Max; in-laws who thought of him as their son and brother; and his many friends.
"Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity."