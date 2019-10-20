Dr. La Vern Heine

February 23, 1936 - October 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dr. La Vern Robert Heine, age 83, of Janesville passed away at his home on October 15, 2019. He was born in Janesville on February 23, 1936, the son of Emory and Viola (Fuerbringer) Heine. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1954. He went on to attend Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA, and graduated in December of 1957. On December 21, 1957, he married Helen, the love of his life, in Davenport, and they returned to Janesville to start their life together. Dr. Heine hung up his shingle in 1958, and began his chiropractic practice in Janesville, a practice he continued right up until the time of his death. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where he truly enjoyed helping with the Saturday night services. During his life, La Vern influenced a lot of people, and his empathy and kindness combined with his sense of humor was known to many. The friendships he made were lifelong. He cherished his family and his church. His candle dimmed a bit when his wife and granddaughter passed away seven years ago, but he continued on through health problems with his devotion to his chiropractic business and helping people. He was one of the first chiropractors in Janesville, and it was his life for 61 years. We were so blessed to have him as father, grandfather, mentor and friend.

Survivors include his sister, Margaret Mortensen; his brother, John (Donna) Heine; his daughters, Laurie (David) Jackowski and Heidi (Bob) Heine Scieszinske; his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "49": Luke Ludwig, Ben Pfeffer, Craig Jackowski, Michael (Jacki) Jackowski, Marie Jackowski, Brad (Cassie) Everhart, and Katie (Michael) Lynes; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; along with dear friends: Gary and Pat McClaren, Danny and Lisa Anderson, Denny Knopes; and his bonus daughter, Nancy Wells. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Heine; daughter, Marie Heine; granddaughter, Heather Pfeiffer; brother-in-law, Emery Mortensen; and his canine kids, Knute, Rudy and Greta.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Brad Urlaub will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 12 noon until the service at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. The Heine family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.866allfaiths.com