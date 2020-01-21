February 1, 1949 - December 30, 2019

Milton, WI -- Dr. Julia Ann Foster-Armstrong, D.D.S., M.A.G.D., age 70, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, following a battle with cancer. Julie was born on February 1, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN, to Dr. Ray T. Foster, M.D. and Rita A. Foster (nee Sulzer). She grew up in New Castle, IN. She graduated from Indiana University--Bloomington (bachelor's degree in biology and English) in 1971, and from Indiana University School of Dentistry (D.D.S. degree) in 1975. Soon after marrying Robert A. Armstrong in 1975, they moved to Milton, WI, where she opened her dental practice. Julie loved dentistry, both for the ability to help people and to make them feel comfortable while doing so. She had a warm, gentle demeanor and always had time to help people. She achieved Fellowship, then later on Mastership, in the Academy of General Dentistry, demonstrating her life-long quest to always continue learning within her profession.

Julie loved God, her family, her church, her profession, her community, and music. Those close to her know she always had a tune in her heart and a song on her lips. Active in her church, St. Mary Catholic Church of Milton, she served on parish council, sang in choir, sang as cantor for mass, was a liturgist, and for a time, led the children's choir. Julie was a charter member and repeated President of the Milton chapter of the Optimist International service organization. She and Lois Skatrud brought Kids on Stage (children's theatre) to Milton over 30 years ago, and co-directed it ever since. She was an elf at Optimists' Breakfasts with Santa, taking photos for families; helped organize Optimists' Fourth of July Runs; and ran Optimists' fundraisers which benefitted the library, food pantry, and scholarships for Milton high schoolers. Julie loved all people, especially children. She had a truly joyful spirit, and always assumed the best of everyone she came across. She won a Community Award in 2017 for "exemplary commitment to the community by way of time, resources or extraordinary commitment to the betterment of Milton." Recreationally, Julie was an avid swimmer and water walker at the Janesville Athletic Club, always had her nose in a mystery novel, and liked uplifting and romantic movies. She enjoyed attending live performances of many types, including musicals, plays, and ballet. Above all, Julie was a loving and dedicated mother, wife, sister, aunt, and niece, as well as friend or mentor to many.

Julie is survived by her husband, Bob Armstrong; her daughter, Rebecca Armstrong; her siblings: Mike Foster, Pete Foster, Chris Foster, Rick Foster, and Mary Foster; many uncles; aunts; and cousins; and many, many nephews and nieces. Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Rita Foster; her uncles: Allen Foster, Bob Foster, Ted Sulzer, and John Sulzer; her aunt, Catherine Shavarinsky (nee Sulzer); and her special aunt, Mary Anderson (nee Foster), who first introduced Julie to dentistry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Milton Optimist Club, P.O. Box 282, Milton, WI 53563. Visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 828 S. Janesville St., Milton, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Dr., Milton, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., which will immediately be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from 11 a.m. to noon. Luncheon will follow directly after, in the St. Mary fellowship hall.

A special thank you to RN Leslie; CNA Ashley; and all of the nurses, CNAs, and staff of Agrace Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they gave Julie in her final months.