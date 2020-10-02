Douglas Ward

November 5, 1942 - September 27, 2020
Janesville, WI- Douglas W. Ward, age 77, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home with family. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on November 5, 1942, the son of Wayne T. Ward and Delores (Eisenbise). He married Delores A. (Jefferies) Ward in Waukegan, IL, on December 27, 1965.
Douglas is survived by four children, all from Janesville: Ronald (friend, Tammy Ainley), Douglas (Janey Hernandez), Angel (Donald) Ryan, and Deanna (Carl) Phillips; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Billy Ward, of Keokuk, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife; two of his children, Theodore and Vivian; his parents; and sister, Gloria Paddock
A celebration of life will be held on a later date to be determined