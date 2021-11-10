Janesville, WI - Douglas Robert Brandt, age 47, of Janesville, WI died on November 7, 2021 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on November 29, 1973 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lester and Judith (Osenga) Brandt. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and received bachelor's and master's degrees from Herzing University. Douglas married Kathryn M. Stadtler on June 21, 2008.
Douglas was employed as a facilities manager by Health Care Service Corporation. He loved to travel, hike and enjoyed photography, especially of palm trees and beaches. Above all else, spending time with his family gave Doug the most pleasure in his life.
Doug is survived by his wife, Kathy Brandt; his children, Paige Brandt and Briana Brandt; his brother, Kevin (Tina) Brandt, his sister, Jennifer (Jeff) Ezdon; nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Brandt, his mother, Judith Sveom and his step-father, Oscar Sveom.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road. Rev. Erik Henry will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 12th at the funeral home. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
