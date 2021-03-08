March 5, 2021
Evansville, WI - Douglas Owen Hatlen, age 69 passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 11, 1951 in Stoughton, WI to Barbara Hyland and Henry Hatlen. Doug was baptized and confirmed at Cooksville Lutheran Church. After graduating high school in 1970, Doug married LaVonne Kersten on December 9, 1972. Together they had two amazing daughters, Carrie and Amy.
Over the years, Doug was employed by Milwaukee Railroad and General Motors, retiring after 30 years. Doug enjoyed farming on the side and was an incredibly hard working man, raising steers and tobacco for many years. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone which usually ended with a cold beer around a bed of a pickup truck.
Doug's grandkids, Chase, Riley, Miranda, Brittany, Hanna, and Collin were always on his mind. He enjoyed spending time outside with them when they were young and more recently "hearing about their days" was something he counted on everyday.
Doug is survived by his wife Vonnie of 48 years, daughters Carrie(Brian) Roberts and Amy (Jamie) Andersen; Grandchildren: Brittany, Hanna, and Collin Roberts and Chase, Riley and Miranda Andersen. Sister Judy Hatlen, sister-in-law Cindy(Al) Guth, cousins Jim and Tom Hatlen and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edwin Hatlen, Sister-in-law Sherry Hatlen, and nephew Coady Hatlen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday March 11, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Cooksville Cemetery Porter Township. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville and from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday at Church. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for their outstanding care during the past seven weeks. Condolences can be expressed at wardhurtley.com