Janesville, WI - Douglas LeRoy Martin, age 83, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born May 31, 1939, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Wilber and Ella June (Litkea) Martin. Doug and Ada (Hams) were married on April 1, 1961 in Elroy, Wisconsin.
Doug was retired from General Motors after 34 years. He was a hard worker and his favorite saying was "No workie, No eatie." He also sold real estate for decades in the Janesville area.
He collected vintage cars, gas station memorabilia and antiques. He would spend hours tinkering on cars and working on projects in his shop. His favorite past times were attending car shows, swap meets and auctions. He loved to travel, hunt, fish and camp. He always took the backroads where ever he went. His family was his pride and joy.
Doug is survived by his wife: Ada; children: Jodi (Jim) Kaplanek, Orfordville, Wes Martin, Janesville, and Jenny (Richard) Tuescher, Argyle; grandchildren: Vanessa (Shane), Joel, Deanne, Marcus, Keegan and Knolan; and great grandchildren: Jake, Noelle and Lawson; brothers: Dale and Dwayne; and sisters: Darcy, Dawn and Dianne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Donna and Debbie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the funeral home.