Douglas LeRoy Martin

May 31, 1939 - December 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Douglas LeRoy Martin, age 83, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born May 31, 1939, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Wilber and Ella June (Litkea) Martin. Doug and Ada (Hams) were married on April 1, 1961 in Elroy, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.