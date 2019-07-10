August 15, 1953 - June 30, 2019

De Soto, WI -- Douglas K. Peck of De Soto, died unexpectedly on June 30, 2019. He was born August 15, 1953, to Kenneth Peck and Fern Peck in Ontario, WI. The family moved soon after to Afton, and then to Janesville, where Doug graduated from Craig High School in 1971. In 1973, he married Bonnie Ensor. Together they had one son, Steven. By 1990, Doug moved to De Soto, where he fully enjoyed the outdoor recreation the area provided. Doug was a good story teller, a kind soul, and a great fishing partner.

Doug is survived by his son, Steven (Terri Husen) Peck; beloved granddaughter, Kree Peck; nephew, Jeff (Shawn) Peck; niece, Rhonda (Dale) Collins; great nieces, Amber (Andy) Hatleback and Andrea (AJ) Collins; sister-in-law, Sandy Peck; and second wife and dear friend, Jeannie Mielke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Fern; sisters, Linda and Rosie; and brother, Keith.

Family, friends and fishing stories are welcome to gather at Pork's Hilltop, Highway 82, De Soto, on Saturday, August 17th at 2 p.m. in remembrance.