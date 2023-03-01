Douglas John "Doug" Porter

December 19, 1978 - February 25, 2023

Janesville, WI - Douglas 'Doug' John Porter, 44, died at home on February 25, 2023. He was born December 19, 1978, in Janesville to Howard and Sherry (Bohlinger) Porter, Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.