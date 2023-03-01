Douglas John "Doug" Porter

Janesville, WI - Douglas 'Doug' John Porter, 44, died at home on February 25, 2023. He was born December 19, 1978, in Janesville to Howard and Sherry (Bohlinger) Porter, Jr.
He enjoyed playing pool, bowling - even getting a perfect game, camping, hunting and fishing, foraging for mushrooms, ice cream and sometimes chocolate, and bonfires. Doug was also a man who would help anyone who asked him for his help.
Doug is survived by his mother Sherry Porter; children: Dakota (Liz), Deagan and Laura; siblings: Andrea (Wayne) Porter, Jenny Porter, and Tim (Missy) Porter; nieces and nephews: Russell, Linus, Klay, and Chloe; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded by his father Howard Porter, Jr; grandparents: Howard and Dorothy Porter, Sr and Carroll and Margaret Bohlinger; and Uncle Steve Porter.
A celebration for Doug will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at El-Ra Bowl, 1942 Center Ave, Janesville. Come when you can and even take in a game of bowling with the family. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family.
If someone you know is struggling with addiction, please support them and encourage them to seek help.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
