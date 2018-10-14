December 26, 1928 - October 5, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Douglas Howard Parker, age 89, passed away of natural causes, on Friday, October 5th, 2018 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, WI. He was born December 26, 1928, in Whitewater WI, and is the son of Benjamin and Luella (Schoechert) Parker. Doug was raised in Whitewater, WI, where he graduated from Whitewater High School in 1947. Immediately after high school, Doug became a member of the Home Guard, which then was changed to the Wisconsin National Guard. Member Headquarter Company, 3rd Battalion, 127th Infantry. Promoted to Sergeant T/5. He was honorably discharged in 1951. During this time, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating in December 1950 with a Technical Degree in Thermodynamics. His first job was with Lipman Refrigeration, Beloit WI, as a repairman, disassembling ammonia compressors for recycling, and eventually promoted to foreman then assistant to the chief engineer. He also worked with Fairbanks-Morse and Company, as a parts technical writer then service manual writer for diesel engines. The family then moved to Galesburg, IL, where he worked as a service manual writer and assistant department manager. Later, the family moved to Kenosha County, where he worked with Modine Manufacturing Company in Advertising and Sales Promotion. He was later transferred to an assembly line as a foreman, then to Wonder Lake, IL as an Assistant Factory Manager.
In 1969, Doug started a career with State Farm Insurance. During his time with State Farm, Doug earned Legion of Honor, Agent of the Year and Traveling Millionaire. After more then 23 years of service, he retired from State Farm in December 1992. He thoroughly enjoyed his career as a State Farm Agent, especially in his efforts to help clients and associates and the friends he made along the way. After "retirement," Doug and Winnie moved to Sun City West, AZ, where he started a new career as a real estate agent with Ken Meade Realty. He enjoyed hobbies such as photography, history, genealogy, and computer club. He also loved trains, travel and visits from family and friends. After 21 years in Arizona, they moved back to Whitewater, where he spent time working on a couple of novels started when he was in Arizona. He and Winnie married in 1950 and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. He was very proud of his family and loved them dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Winifred (Stacey) Parker; and eight children: Michael, Stephen (Jill), Bruce (Theresa), David, Roger (Marie), James (Dorothy), Kristine Presley (Michael), Cynthia Dupuis (Henry); fifteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Luella (Schoechert) Parker; brother, Lawrence; two sisters, Jeannette (Bradley) Eames, Audrey (Richard) Cushman; and son, Jeffrey William Parker.
There will be a Celebration of Life in his honor Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater, WI between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
