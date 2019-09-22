April 3, 1927 - September 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Douglas Griffin, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Whitewater on April 3, 1927, the son of William and Edna (Gray) Griffin. He married Evelyn Tabor on October 28, 2000.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Evelyn; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five stepchildren; six step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ida Lou Griffin; second wife, Phyllis Griffin; son Lyndon Griffin; daughter, Nancy Griffin; and sister, Patricia Rushbook.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com