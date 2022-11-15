Douglas G. Lee

December 27, 1942 - October 30, 2022

Milton, WI - Douglas G. Lee Sr., 79, of Milton, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home. Doug was born on December 27, 1942 in Lombard, IL to the late Charles Hiram and Marguerite (Hoffman) Lee. He was a 1961 graduate of Downers Grove Community High School. He owned and operated Elburn Auto Body for 22 years. On May 24, 1969, Doug married Constance "Connie" Trafidlo in Downers Grove. Doug was a longtime member of the Elburn Lions Club, Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course and the Auto Mechanics Union.

