Milton, WI - Douglas G. Lee Sr., 79, of Milton, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home. Doug was born on December 27, 1942 in Lombard, IL to the late Charles Hiram and Marguerite (Hoffman) Lee. He was a 1961 graduate of Downers Grove Community High School. He owned and operated Elburn Auto Body for 22 years. On May 24, 1969, Doug married Constance "Connie" Trafidlo in Downers Grove. Doug was a longtime member of the Elburn Lions Club, Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course and the Auto Mechanics Union.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Connie Lee of Milton, WI; children: Darcie Lee of Downers Grove, IL, Shawn Lee of Maple Park, IL, Stacey (Mike) McClanahan of Hinckley, IL, Shelley (Andy) Barshinger of Leland, IL; grandchildren: Kyle (Kimberlee) McClanahan, Nicholas McClanahan, Adam (Emma Zukauski) McClanahan, Kennedy Barshinger, Landrey Barshinger; great-grandchildren: Zeke, Josh, Brooklyn McClanahan; siblings: Bernie (Janice) Lee of Yorkville, IL, Peggy Lee; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Doug Lee Jr., and 7 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 19, from 1pm-3pm at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, Fort Atkinson, and later on December 3 from 1pm-4pm at the Elburn Lions Club, Illinois. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
